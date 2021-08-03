Workers at Ford and GM are required to wear masks even if they have been vaccinated, according to the United Auto Workers.

For Ford, GM, and Stellantis employees in Michigan, a new mask requirement has been implemented.

The United Auto Workers (UAW), an American labor organization, said on Tuesday that all autoworkers in various plants, offices, and warehouses must wear masks, regardless of whether they have received the COVID-19 immunization or not.

“After evaluating the newly modified CDC guidelines and community COVID-19 patterns, the Task Force agreed that it is best for worker safety to resume wearing masks in all worksites,” according to the UAW.

“While we recognize that wearing a mask can be inconvenient, the development of the Delta strain, as well as recent statistics indicating an unacceptably high rate of transmission among people who have not been vaccinated, poses a severe public health threat.”

People should also try to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to UAW.

All members, coworkers, and families are “strongly encouraged” to be vaccinated, according to the UAW.

The UAW stated, “The more our members, coworkers, and their families are vaccinated, the faster we can defeat this deadly pandemic.”

Michigan is now dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases, notably the Delta variant strain.

There were 2,605 daily confirmed COVID-19 cases from July 31 to August 3. There have also been 26 deaths reported in the same time range.

A number of people were dissatisfied with the UAW’s latest decision on the mask mandate and resorted to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“UAW?” one individual exclaimed. When did the UAW start telling people what to do? I always assumed the employees were employed by a legitimate corporation, not the UAW.”

“There are so many things wrong with all of this, I don’t know where to begin,” another person stated. First and foremost, vaccinated staff must wear a mask to safeguard the unvaccinated. That’s all there is to it. Ridiculous.”

“A family member and his coworkers were thrilled when masks were optional for a ‘short while,’ but I personally believed this was risky,” another person added.

“For the sake of everyone’s comfort, I hope Covid would leave! The UAW is attempting to keep people safe.”

On July 29, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that while employees will not be required to receive vaccinations, unvaccinated workers will be required to wear a mask in local companies.

