Workers at Deere are voting on a contract with “modest” changes from the last offer that was rejected.

Over 10,000 Deere & Corporation employees will vote on a contract offer from the company on Wednesday, but the plan contains “minimal” modifications from the last offer that was rejected.

According to the Associated Press, the last agreement was rejected by 55 percent of workers. This new contract offer maintains the old deal’s immediate 10% rise. It also includes “minimal” adjustments to Deere’s internal incentive compensation program for workers, according to the United Auto Workers union. After the November 2 vote, Deere officials indicated they don’t expect the firm to offer any additional money to the union. In this new proposal, Deere has basically kept that promise.

Along with the initial raises, the offer preserves the 5% raises from the third and fifth years of the six-year contract, as well as the 3% lump-sum payouts from the second, fourth, and sixth years. The proposal also includes a $8,500 ratification bonus, a pension option for new employees, a speedier path to health insurance eligibility, and the continuation of no-premium health insurance coverage.

The deal covers 12 manufacturing sites in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois, and one in Kansas. This is the company’s first significant strike since 1986.

This is what the firm refers to as its final offer. It changed the method it uses to determine which employees receive bonuses based on whether or not their teams meet specified productivity targets. Workers may be able to qualify for incentive pay more easily as a result of the adjustments. However, some Deere employees are unable to qualify due to their work in the company’s factories and warehouses.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Workers who went on strike on October 14 have been demanding more from Deere, which has forecast that it will report record annual profits of $5.7 billion to $5.9 billion when its earnings report is released later this month. Deere’s initial offer was rejected by more than 90% of the workers, but the second vote was much closer after the corporation practically quadrupled the raises it was proposing.

Along the picket lines, Deere workers have had to contend with increasingly frigid temperatures. This is a condensed version of the information.