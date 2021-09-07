Wooden boxes containing fentanyl, which has the potential to kill 1.4 million people, were intercepted on route to Houston.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, recently seized a shipment of fentanyl that might have killed over a million people. The narcotics were disguised in a bundle of wooden boxes, according to CBP investigators.

According to a CBP press statement, the seizure occurred on August 24 when CBP officials in Memphis discovered a box destined for Houston from Michoacn, Mexico. In the papers, the product was labeled as “wood crafts art and process of making.”

According to the press release, “the package comprised of unpainted wooden boxes with hinged lids, inside of which were wooden crafts, such as a small rolling pin.”

CBP officials investigated the parcels further with an X-ray machine and detected “anomalies” inside the wooden crates.

CBP inspectors conducted a “intrusive search” of the internal linings of the wooden boxes after spotting the irregularities and discovered “an off-white powdered material” hidden within them. According to the press statement, the white powdery substance was hidden in “gaps produced by a double walling of the interior of the boxes.”

CBP officials then utilized a dog to examine the white powdery substance, which gave them a strong indication that it was narcotics.

“A field test indicated the presence of Fentanyl, which was confirmed by the onsite CBP lab. According to the press release, fentanyl is a Schedule II prohibited narcotic that is similar to morphine but 100 times more strong. The wooden boxes contained a total of 2.85 kilos of fentanyl, according to the report.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram, saying that one kilogram of the opiate “has the capacity to kill 500,000 people.”

According to Benjamin Canfield, the CBP’s acting area port director, this amount of fentanyl “may appear like a little seizure from a small handcraft gift box, but if we look at those DEA data, this had the potential to overdose or kill 1.425 million individuals.”

“That’s a lot of poison being delivered to a home in southeast Houston. Canfield continued, “I’m proud of my officers and the work they do every shift to keep these narcotics out of the wrong hands.”

