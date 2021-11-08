Women have been hit worse by the pandemic recession, according to Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

According to the Associated Press, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession has had an exceptionally negative economic impact on women.

When the pandemic struck, many women re-evaluated their work-life priorities at a period when they had never done so before.

“As schools and childcare services stopped during the worst of the pandemic, the increased responsibilities and stress made working more difficult for others and forced many people to leave their employment,” Powell explained.

“These difficulties are real, and they have added to an already difficult situation.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of unemployed people has continued to decline from August and September, to 7.4 million. Working mothers lost jobs even as the unemployment rate climbed, while an average of 400,000 new job postings were added each month.

Powell had projected that with the reopening of schools, women would be more free to return to work, but this has not been the case.

Indeed, according to Director of Economic Research Nick Bunker, the number of moms with children aged 13 or younger who were employed in September was roughly 4% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Because so many moms have left the workforce, the percentage of Americans working or seeking for work has remained below pre-pandemic levels, despite employers trying to fill a near-record number of open positions.

According to Fed data from 2020, 70% of parents claimed the pandemic disrupted childcare or in-person schooling, and 25% of moms said they did not work or worked less as a result, according to Powell.

“Long-standing gaps put a strain on our economy’s productive capacity, which can only reach its full potential if everyone has a fair chance to contribute to and benefit from broad-based prosperity,” Powell said.

Powell’s comments correspond with new research from Stephanie Aaronson, the Brookings Institution’s director of economic studies and a former Fed economist. Other factors, according to her research, have likely lowered women’s engagement in the labor.

Many of them may, because women were overrepresented in hard-hit service industries like restaurants and retail.