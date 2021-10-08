Women Are Contacted by a Texas Abortion Provider It Has Turned Away Now That The Ban Has Been Temporarily Suspended.

Now that a federal judge has put a hold on a state legislation prohibiting most abortions, a Texas health care provider is contacting women it previously turned away.

Whole Woman’s Health, which has four clinics across Texas, said it was allowed to deliver abortions to patients who had already completed the 24-hour waiting period on Thursday.

“We’ve contacted those on the waiting list who were turned away in September.” “Every single abortion we can offer in this climate is a triumph,” the group declared on Twitter.

Late Wednesday evening, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman granted the Justice Department’s emergency plea to stop the Texas bill, known as S.B. 8, from taking effect.

The contentious bill is one of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the country. When a “fetal heartbeat”—a term that medical professionals and abortion rights campaigners feel is misleading—can be found, which is normally around six weeks of pregnancy, it effectively prevents the procedure.

The prohibition also applies to women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest, with the exception of medical exigencies.

The restriction is enforced by private citizens, who are eligible for a $10,000 reward if they file a successful case against an abortion provider.

“Protestors have been yelling at patients and workers on our sidewalks for years. “#SB8 has given these folks an incredible amount of power,” Whole Woman’s Health wrote on social media. “Regardless, our team showed up.” They fearlessly give abortions after six weeks today. Providers of abortions are heroes.” Whole Woman’s Health and other organizations filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to prevent the law from taking effect on September 1, but the Court declined to hear the case.

Clinics have remained open and are delivering abortions when possible, according to CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller, but the procedure has been “nothing short of a dystopian nightmare” since S.B. 8 was enacted.

“Since September 1, we’ve turned away hundreds of people,” Miller said in a press conference on Thursday. Those who are turned down “frequently leave our clinics unable to arrange alternative possibilities due to their shock.” “Not one more day of this obnoxious deprivation will be sanctioned,” Pitman stated in his judgement. This is a condensed version of the information.