Woman quits her job with a ‘I quit’ note, claiming she would be treated better at McDonald’s.

Minimum wage, long hours, and unappreciative supervisors are just a few of the conditions that thousands of workers face on a daily basis, but one hotel worker looks to have had enough.

Milly, the woman, appeared to leave in the middle of her shift, leaving the roughly 500-word letter, which was loaded with capital letters and underlined sentences and ended with the words “I quit” in large, bold print.

The note was discovered by a guest seeking assistance at the front desk after getting locked out of their room in Iowa.

On Saturday, the guest photographed the message and posted it to Reddit, where it has received over 184,000 upvotes. It was captioned by Vinboslice420: “I got locked out of my hotel room and proceeded to find the front desk girl, only to find this on the counter.”

Milly screamed against her managers for overlooking her for promotions and not appreciating her enough in the contents, sent to someone named Brian.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve stepped up and stood by your side through a lot of things. I’ve stepped into roles solely to ensure that our visitors have a wonderful time. I’ve gone above and beyond to accommodate not just our visitors, but also you, the personnel, and the ever shifting schedule. Not only that, but I’ve done it all while smiling,” it started.

She then goes on to rant about someone else being hired instead of her to fill a vacant managerial position, as well as Brian’s attitude when she brought it up.

“I’ve worked doubles, coming in on my days off to do social, cleaning rooms, folding laundry, preparing breakfast, all while watching the Front Desk,” Milly continues. Only for you to provide no explanation as to why a new manager was hired while I was overlooked?

“I went above and above for this hotel and its visitors. On Google, I have PERSONALLY received numerous great and 5-star evaluations. I’ve done a lot of different things and learned a lot of different things. This is a condensed version of the information.