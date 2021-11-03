Woman overhears a radio host slamming a new neighbor on the air, and it turns out it’s about her.

Sabina Hunsicker, 23, was listening to her neighbor’s radio show when she overheard him talking about her, specifically about how he doesn’t want to be friends with her.

Hunsicker chose to upload what he said to TikTok after being upset by the program, writing: “Me finding out my neighbor is a radio DJ.”

“I have a new neighbor, and all she wants to do is speak, talk, talk,” Justin of WKQX’s Brian, Ali, and Justin show in Chicago remarked. “That isn’t the case here. This is where I call home.” “You know what’s so funny about it? She literally stated that,” he continued on-air, referring to her mistaking her neighbor. “I was really excited, I just moved here from Philly, I was excited to move into the building, meet my neighbors, and then I got you,” she explained. “Don’t talk to me, my wicked girl,” he said.

Hunsicker simply filmed herself while listening to the brief remarks about herself and then uploaded the video. What she didn’t expect was for the video to receive over 10 million views and a flood of negative comments about the radio host. Users mocked his on-air behavior and nicknamed him a “walking red flag.”

Despite Hunsicker’s failure to identify her neighbor’s name or radio show, TikTok was quick to locate him and, according to the host, contact his radio station and advertisers.

Just one day later, Justin went on WKQX to give his side of the story, even inviting Sabina in for a live chat. “I woke up this morning with about 1,000 alerts, and everyone is calling me ugly,” he claimed on a radio show dedicated entirely to the popular tweet.

“Last night about 11 p.m., I found out that my neighbor with a large TikTok following made this TikTok video,” he added before playing it for the audience. “They’re calling me the worst names, and they’re contacting my advertisers.” Justin chose not to make friends with his new neighbor partly because he dislikes small talk after long days at work, but also out of respect for his privacy. This is a condensed version of the information.