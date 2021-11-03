Woman is convinced she will be evicted due to her dog’s unusual bark, which she refers to as “screaming.”

Because her dog has been “screaming” at people from the balcony, a dog owner is terrified she will be evicted from her apartment.

Amber is the proud owner of a French bulldog named Walter Geoffrey, whose bark is far worse than his bite, mainly because when he opens his lips, he makes a bizarre loud yelling sound.

Amber, from Austin, Texas, frequently posts videos of Walter and her other Frenchie, Charlotte Grace, but Walter is the more popular of the two, having 783,000 Instagram followers.

His owner, @waltergeoffrey, filmed her home, which has a balcony overlooking the parking lot, and posted it on her TikTok page last week.

A strange sound can be heard in the video, and as Amber approaches the door and opens it, it is apparent that Walter is the cause of the cacophony.

“Stop, Walter. You can’t holler at people from the balcony like that, otherwise we’ll be thrown out “In the background, she says.

While the video’s on-screen text reads, “Maybe getting a balcony was a bad decision,” as seen here.

The unusually loud sound, which is unlike a conventional dog bark, has gone viral online, with the video being viewed over 34 million times.

Amber captioned the video, “Raise your hand if you think we’re getting evicted out of this flat.”

#frenchie #foryou #fyp #dogsofttiktok waltergeoffrey's original sound Amber posted the same video on her Facebook page, comparing Walter's voice to someone hawking food at a football game.

“He’s either auctioning off our apartment or selling hotdogs at a baseball game,” she said. “Hopefully someone has a spare room for us.”

Many people have admitted that if they were Amber’s neighbor, they would call management since the sound is so irritating.

“I would be such a Karen about this loudness,” Jessica Taylor Hawthorne wrote.

“I’d be so upset waking up to it,” RoTV stated.

“Sounds like a drill sergeant,” Aden concluded.

