Woman is barred from attending a wedding because she refused to allow her sister’s honeymoon to take place in her home.

Weddings can bring out the best, the worst, and the ugly in people, especially as the big day approaches. For one bride, her sibling’s unwillingness to allow her to honeymoon in the family home was enough to keep her from participating in the festivities.

A widespread claim about an upcoming wedding was made in a recent post on the popular Reddit page r/AmITheA*****e, a site dedicated to sharing crazy personal drama and seeking criticism on how the matter was or is being handled by the writer. The anonymous user said that her sister kicked her out of the wedding party because she refused to spend her honeymoon at the Redditor’s house.

According to a post made over the weekend on the forum, the woman known only as u/Aggravated Sib00 made the outrageous claims against her “entitled” sibling. She claimed she bought the house from her parents, who claimed they had previously owned it and used it as a family holiday home.

“My parents used to own the house where I now live. “However, they sold it to me in 2017,” she revealed at the start of the article. “It had been a sort of family vacation home. When my grandparents were still alive, they would invite us kids up there for a week every couple of years.”

When her sister got accepted to her chosen institution in 2016, the woman said that her family had to sell the house in order to pay the exorbitant tuition fee. At the same time, the Redditor was searching to buy a house for herself.

She added, “I’d been saving up [for a home]since I started my first job at 20.” “It turns out [my sister]didn’t have any college funds and didn’t earn the scholarship she had hoped for… When I inquired why she didn’t take out student loans, [my parents]answered it was because they didn’t want her to destroy her credit. So they decided to sell the lake house and use the proceeds to pay for her college.”

The woman said that she bought the house from her parents and that she has enjoyed her stay there so far because her partner has moved in with her and she can work from home.

