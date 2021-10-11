Woman Eats Preserved Food from Her Cellar in 1904, Including Beef Heart

A woman tasted preserved food she discovered in her 1904 cellar, which included “50-year-old beef heart.”

Kira Wennerstrom has been hard at work setting up her new thrift store, as well as her new apartment, in a 1904 building in southwest Colorado.

Wennerstrom discovered a tunnel beneath the floor after moving in earlier this year, leading to a cellar that had been left unused for years.

She strolled down the basement filming the tins and cans of preserved food in a viral TikTok video that has over 16 million views.

Wennerstrom has now updated her fans, revealing that she and her father tried the cuisine.

“We unearthed this underground cellar while remodeling an apartment in a building my father owned,” she said in a video released last week. We’re not sure if the previous renters were aware of it, but it appeared to be unused for quite some time.

“It turns out that from the 1950s through the 1970s, the shelves were stocked with tinned goods. My father and I agreed to try some of this dish, though perhaps not that one; I’m not sure which of these will still be tasty.” “Going shopping out of our abandoned 1904 pantry,” a follow-up footage playfully captioned, as she picked up various products, including “meat product,” “salad dressing,” “pickles,” “figs,” “something tasty,” and “pears.” Wennerstrom sat down at a table with her father, and she uploaded a video to her TikTok account, @kira.wennerstrom, with the caption “eating food from the cellar in our 1904 building.” Since being shared on Friday, it has had over one million views and can be viewed here.

They begin with the peaches, with her father taking a slice and exclaiming, “mmm, it’s delicious.” Before they go on to a jar of unidentified orange liquid, Wennerstrom looks less convinced and pulls a face.

#tastetest #history #cellar #1900s #cannedfood here for a good time, not a long time #tastetest #history #cellar #1900s #cannedfood cooking demonstration – Her father wretches, but it's assumed he's joking until he tries some, sticking his finger in twice and licking it.

Wennerstrom remarks, "It smells tomatoey," but her father just responds, "It's good."