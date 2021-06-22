Woman Discovers ‘Weird’ Note in Thrifted Nightstand: ‘My Heart’s a Little Trembly’

A California woman went to Goodwill last week to get some new nightstands. When she got home, though, she noticed a “strange” letter in one of them. The woman with the username @valenciascalifornia reported her exciting finding in a now-viral TikTok with over 500,000 views.

“I am not making this up,” she said at the start of her video. “I literally do not care how many people comment and say, ‘oh my god this was staged.’ Hey, hold on one second.”

Valencia tells her viewers that she bought a set of nightstands from Goodwill earlier that day. “My heart’s a little trembly, this is, like, pretty cool,” she added as she flipped her camera to show off the purchase.

According to the TikToker, the nightstands were still filled with the previous owner’s belongings, so she cleared them out. It was during this cleaning process that she found the surprising note.

Valencia took the note and placed it on top of the nightstand at this point in the film. She made a point of demonstrating that the note is “crumpled” and “filthy” as proof that it is ancient.

When she unfolded the note, she said, “[The note] legit says, ‘Carlie’s home number and mom’s cell phone number.'” What’s shocking about this, Valencia said, is the fact that both the cell phone number and the home phone number written on the paper match both her mother’s cell phone number and her family’s former landline number.

“My youngest sister’s name is Carlie and that’s our home phone number,” she said to the camera. “We have not had a home phone probably in, like, 10-15 years. What are the chances of that?”

Valencia further investigated the nightstand only to discover more notebooks, writing materials, etc. from the previous owner, who was one of her younger sister’s childhood friends.

It’s obvious Valencia was excited by the discovery; however, one commenter didn’t find the whole experience so unlikely.

“Do you live and thrift in the area you grew up,” the skeptical commenter asked.

“I live in San Diego,” Valencia responded. “Grew up in San Diego. If it was a smaller town I could see your point. The chances are still wild.”

When the commenter expressed further doubt, Valencia responded again, saying: “For perspective, 3.3 million people live in San Diego county. The chance is slim.”

Others, however, found the discovery just as incredible as Valencia did.

“What are the ODDS,” said one. “I love when the universe works out like this.”

“THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS,” said another.

In the comments section, Valencia claimed that she did film other parts of the story, but had to take them down for privacy reasons.

“Unfortunately, I had to delete the other parts,” she said. “People were crazy investigators and zoomed and found info and started post[ing]names of people. To respect the previous owners [sic]privacy, I have removed those videos.”

She did eventually pieced together the previous owner’s name and messaged her on Facebook. That video can still be found on her page.