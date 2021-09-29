Woman Digs Into Teen Magazines from the 1990s and 2000s, and the Fashion Doesn’t Let Her Down.

If you were a child a few decades ago, you probably spent your evenings lounging in bed on your bedside table, chatting with your friends on your flip phone or writing in your diary with a fluffy pen.

Nostalgia for the 1990s and early 2000s is at an all-time high, with chunky sandals, hair clips, bucket hats, and wide-legged trousers all enjoying a resurgence in favor.

Before the internet (yes, there was a time), there were periodicals to swap with your buddies.

Bus journeys, lunch breaks, and nights in would be spent reading the latest issue, which would have celebrity news, romance dramas, and fashion must-haves.

Jade Buchanan has been watching great films from the era, such as Seventeen, Girlfriends L.A., and YM.

Buchanan, who describes herself as a “magazine queen” dedicated to “80s/90s/2000s Nostalgia” on her TikTok account, @shinypretties, released a video on Monday of herself flipping through a 1996 copy of Seventeen.

“Hands down, this was my fave issue of @seventeen magazine,” she captioned the video, explaining that the issue featured “my surprise summer love,” “must have pants,” “hair fresh new looks,” and “everything cool for school.”

“Let’s take it back 25 years, I’ve got an issue of Seventeen from August 1996,” Buchanan says in the video. You know it’s got to be good since it’s our big fashion issue.

“Let’s take a look and see what happened.” There are so many ways to wear blue jeans, and I’m all for it. We’re all being choked by square toes and clunky heels.”

“Question of the day: which Charlie girl were you?” she says, referring to the famous perfume ad.

“So many gadget accessories,” she exclaims as she flips across the page. There are so many different lip tastes. This was a really precise type of jewelry, like if you knew what you were doing, you knew what you were doing.

Hands down, this was my favorite issue of @seventeen magazine. #1996 #mid90s #90s #90sfashion #90saethetic DUNCAN SHEIK – Barely Breathing

“In eighth grade, I had this exact brush caught in my hair. Mentally and physically, I have not recovered. Who hasn’t heard of Hang Ten?

"It's very particular, but this Coke commercial has always looked like a lot of fun. Duncan.