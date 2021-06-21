Woman Caught on Camera Stealing Cucumber from a Disney World Ride

Many loyal Disney World fans and parkgoers were outraged after video of a woman pretending to step off a ride at Epcot to take food on display went viral.

The video was first posted to TikTok under the username @marthalorena, but both the post and the account have since been removed. On Sunday, however, internet celebrity @alex64gaming, also known as Alex, downloaded and uploaded the footage to Instagram.

