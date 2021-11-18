Woman Allows Her 13-Year-Old Brother to Witness Her Giving Birth, Claiming It Isn’t “Weird.”

A woman said she let her 13-year-old brother see her give birth since he was “better than some older guys” at holding his nerve.

Jaycee Elizabeth, a mother of two, reported that she had roughly ten people in the delivery room with her, a mix of relatives and medical experts.

One of the audience members was her adolescent brother, who had explicitly begged to attend.

Elizabeth, who is reported to be in the United States, uploaded a video to her TikTok website, showcasing the teen’s rollercoaster of emotions as she gave birth.

“I’m so proud my brother wanted to watch his nephew be born, and he did better than some grown men!” she wrote alongside the video.

Elizabeth later disclosed that her younger sibling, Joey, was 13 at the time. The video, which was posted last week, has received over 10 million views on the site and can be viewed here.

She went on to state in the on-screen captioning, “Throwback to when my younger brother begged to watch me give birth.” Throughout the entire process, he was quite concerned.

“He stood there for the entire two hours I pushed and stated he had no idea the baby arrived with ‘additional stuff.'”

The video shows him craning his neck to see what’s going on, placing his hands to his mouth, and seeming genuinely horrified before saying “oh” and heading to the side.

Doctors can be heard in the background saying things like “full head out,” “huge push,” “keep pushing,” and “one shoulder out.”

Elizabeth published an update after the video went viral, answering a slew of questions, including the fact that she only had her baby boy two years ago and had only recently posted the video.

“I didn’t anticipate my brother’s video of me giving birth to become viral,” she added.

"For one, I had over 10 people in my room, just a mix of family and hospital workers," Elizabeth explained. "Why? Because it didn't bother me."

"They asked me, and this was my second child, so there wasn't a really intimate relationship between us."