Woman allegedly boasted she wouldn’t lose her job after being fired for using the N-word in text messages.

After reportedly shouting racial obscenities toward a Black lady, a South Carolina woman has lost her job at a local automotive firm.

After TNT Martial Arts and Fitness Studio owner Tim Goodwin uploaded a text message discussion on Facebook showing Little’s harsh behavior toward his wife, Tamayah, Meredith Little, a former officer of the South Carolina Automotive Dealers Association (SCADA), was fired.

Little allegedly stated in the text message, “I want to give that N***** B**** a piece of my mind.”

While picking up her daughter from the neighborhood studio, Goodwin stated that Little used the disparaging term again.

SCADA, according to Goodwin, won’t care if she uses racist language because they don’t “hire black people anyhow.”

The entire experience was documented on Goodwin’s Facebook page.

Goodwin stated on Facebook, “Just had to dismiss a child from our summer camp because her mother called my wife a n*****.”

“It would be wonderful to say that because it’s 2021, things like this don’t happen, but unfortunately that’s not the case,” he wrote, naming SCADA in the post.

“We’ve come a long way, but we don’t appear to have gone far enough.”

SCADA issued a formal statement on Facebook three hours later, condemning Little’s remarks.

The statement stated, “SCADA was made aware this morning of an event involving one of our staff members that occurred on her personal time and was unconnected to anything SCADA sanctioned.” “SCADA would like to make it clear that any discriminatory behavior or language will not be tolerated in any way. This employee is no longer employed by SCADA or linked with our organization in any way.”

When Goodwin learnt about Little’s dismissal, he said, “Justice served.”

Users on Facebook responded to Goodwin’s post with apologies and outrage about Little’s rude words.

“This is beyond disgusting,” one Facebook user said. I’m not sure I’d be as civil if this had been spoken to my children or wife.”

“I’m sorry it happened to your wife, and I’m sorry that she is far from the first person I know to have had an incident like that,” another individual said. I’m going to share in order to raise awareness.”

Tamayah and Tim were described as role models in their community by one commenter.

