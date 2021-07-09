Woman Admits to Threatening to Shoot Cambodians in Philadelphia Due to Fireworks in a Letter

A woman is said to have claimed ownership of a letter threatening to use firearms against Cambodian people in Philadelphia because their pyrotechnics were making it difficult for her to sleep.

On Monday, police responded to a call from the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia (CAGP), which had received a threatening letter a few days before. Authorities discovered a 79-year-old lady on Wednesday who claimed to be the author, despite the fact that she did not fit the characteristics of the person described in the letter, according to police.

According to the letter, the author was a former military member with weapons who threatened to use them if the fireworks did not cease. She is not a former member of the military, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, and she does not appear to be armed.

Even if the author does not have access to firearms, it is “100% still a threat and 100 percent still ethnic intimidation,” according to CAGP Executive Director Sarun Chan.

The letter, submitted to the CAGP, begged the organization to put a stop to the fireworks displays in Mifflin Square Park. The letter claims that if the Cambodian Americans are not compelled to stop, the association will be held responsible “when I freak out and try to kill these people.”

“It’s your fault for not going to them and asking them to STOP doing this and stay alive!” According to the letter.

Chan pointed out that the park is used by a wide set of people, and that if there was a problem with fireworks, the letter’s author should have addressed the issue directly to the people. According to Chan, the organization has “no authority over anyone else’s lives or conduct.” He equated the situation to someone objecting to a white person’s activities and requesting that a Swedish museum “urge their people to stop.”

In addition to serving as a neighborhood gathering spot, the park is home to the CAGP’s summer camp. Following the receipt of the threatening letter, it relocated the camp.

The author claimed to be a Marine veteran with six years of service and four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in the letter. She also claimed to be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. This is a condensed version of the information.