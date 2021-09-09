Without Trump on the ballot, Pelosi is certain that Democrats will keep control of the House in the midterm elections.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed predictions that Republicans would retake control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, saying she is certain that Democratic lawmakers will keep their seats even if former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot.

Many leading Republicans believe that in the midterm elections next year, they will retake control of the House and possibly the Senate as well. Recent history has indicated that the president’s party loses a significant number of House seats in the midterm elections during his first term. Because Democrats currently hold 220 seats to Republicans’ 212, even a few losses might tip the balance of power in the legislature.

“I am confident that we will win in Congress. ‘Well, in the off year, it’s not the good year,’ people say. “However, I believe that any assumptions about politics are obsolete,” Pelosi told reporters in Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, at an event to commemorate President Joe Biden’s enhanced Child Tax Credit. She brushed off predictions that her party will lose power in the legislature.

“We live in a completely different world in terms of communication and other things. And I believe that all of our members who made it through Trump being on the ballot this year will make it through next year because Trump will not be on the ballot,” the California Democrat stated.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats reclaimed control of the House and won 40 seats, marking the halfway point of Trump’s first and last term in office. The same scenario happened to Barack Obama during his first term, with Republicans regaining control of the House in 2010. The GOP gained 63 seats in those midterm elections.

The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia published an examination of midterm elections dating back to 1946 in June. According to the survey, a president in power loses more than 26 House seats on average during the midterm elections. The most seats lost were 64, while the most seats gained were only eight.

In the Senate, the research yielded similar outcomes. Since 1946, the president’s party has lost more than three Senate seats in midterm elections on average. The most seats lost were 13, while the most seats gained were only four.

