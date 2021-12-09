Without running for office, Donald Trump might become Speaker of the House.

If Republicans win large in 2022 and elect him to lead them in the House of Representatives, former President Donald Trump may have a cause to return to Washington, D.C. before 2024.

On Tuesday, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida renewed speculation that Trump may become House Speaker if Republicans retake the chamber in 2022, telling reporters that he had spoken with Trump about the prospect. The speaker of the House has traditionally been a member of Congress, but the governing party can appoint anybody they like.

As a result, Republicans could hypothetically elect Trump as speaker of the House by a majority vote. Trump, on the other hand, has been evasive about the concept, and it’s possible he wouldn’t even take the job if it were offered to him.

Trump told David Brody of Real America’s Voice that being House Speaker was not something “I would have contemplated.” He admitted there was chatter of him taking over the job, and subsequently told Wayne Allyn Root that it’s “quite interesting.” In October, Trump’s spokesperson, Liz Harrington, effectively put an end to the concept, telling NPR that it’s “nothing Mr. Trump is thinking about,” but she did mention the talk about his being speaker.

Republicans must reclaim control of the House in 2022 in order to install Trump as speaker. The president’s party has lost an average of 26 seats in the House since WWII, and Republicans only need to flip five seats to gain control of the chamber after the 2022 election.

Gaetz told reporters on Tuesday that he had discussed becoming Speaker of the House with Trump, but he wouldn’t say what they discussed because he keeps his conversations “between the two of us.” Gaetz, on the other hand, had backed the proposal wholeheartedly.

"Can you image Nancy Pelosi having to give Donald J. Trump the gavel?" During the summer, Gaetz stated. "When that January 6 guy sat in her office chair, she didn't like it. She is not going to be pleased to see Donald Trump seated in her chair." Being elected Speaker of the House would put Trump back in the spotlight in Washington, D.C., and provide him with the opportunity to do so.