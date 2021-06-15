Without informing users, TikTok added beauty filters to videos.

TikTok users noticed in May that the app was applying cosmetic filters to their videos without asking for permission or notifying them.

According to a recent article by Technology Review, the effect was limited to a small number of Android users and only lasted a few days.

When Technology Review contacted TikTok, they admitted that the app had rectified a “problem,” but gave no further specifics on what the issue was or how it occurred.

TikTok, like most other social media sites, allows users to apply a variety of effects, including several “beauty” filters. Unlike May’s “bug,” though, the user had to choose the filter themselves.

At the time, TikTok users began recording movies demonstrating the applied filter by purposefully hiding areas of their faces to make it not work. Users like Tori Dawn, who has over 300,000 views, started making movies about the find.

Soon after, other app users discovered the same thing: their jaws had been slimmed, and some claimed their skin had been smoothed.

“Did you notice that?” Dawn inquired in the video while covering half of her face, causing the filter to malfunction. “As long as that’s a thing, I won’t feel comfortable filming videos because this isn’t who I am.”

tiktok, congratulations Because of whatever the fuck this shit is, I’m quite uneasy and depressed right now.

Amy Niu, a PhD candidate at the University of Wisconsin who researches the influence of beauty filters, told Technology Review that some popular apps in China automatically include beauty filters. Niu said that apps like WeChat, the most popular social media app in China, and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, include beauty filters on the camera as the default.

Google said in October 2020 that its beauty filter criteria would be changed. "We conducted multiple studies and spoke with child and mental health experts from around the world, and found that when you're not aware that a camera.