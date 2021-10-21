Within Hours of Announcement, Trump’s Truth Social was hacked.

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media network was allegedly hacked just hours after its launch.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the establishment of his new media firm, Trump Media & Technology Group, as well as its “Truth Social” app. According to a press release, the “Truth Social” app will begin a beta launch for “invited visitors” in November, with a statewide distribution scheduled for early 2022.

However, Drew Harwell, a technology reporter for The Washington Post, stated on Twitter late Wednesday that users were able to sign up for accounts using a publicly available link.

“‘mikepence’ was the first word that came to mind. The site hasn’t even gone live yet, yet it’s already at risk “Harwell continued. He later stated that the account had been suspended in a tweet.

Harwell added in another tweet that the “donaldjtrump” account on Truth Social had been hijacked. Harwell provided a screenshot of the account’s pinned post, which featured a defecating animal.

It’s unclear whether or not that account belongs to the former president.

Meanwhile, before the site’s public domain was taken down, Mikael Thalen, a reporter for The Daily Dot, tweeted that he was able to establish an account using the handle @donaldtrump.

“I was recently able to set up an account on ‘Truth Social,’ former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform, using the handle @donaldtrump,” Thalen tweeted. “A URL was uncovered that allows users to sign up even though the site is not officially up.” Thalen added in a follow-up tweet: “For those curious, the public domain for what appeared to be Trump’s new social media site ‘Truth Social’ has been taken down. Before access was prohibited, I was able to take a screenshot of the Account Settings panel.” The public domain for what appeared to be the mobile beta of Trump’s new social media network ‘TRUTH Social’ has been pulled offline, for those who are curious.

Before access was prohibited, I was able to take a screenshot of the Account Settings panel. pic.twitter.com/M8G3PE0JES Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) (@MikaelThalen) (@MikaelThalen) (@MikaelThal 21st of October, 2021 Trump stated in a statement that the purpose of his Trump Media & Technology Group and the "Truth Social" app is to develop a competitor to the Big Tech corporations who booted him after.