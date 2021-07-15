Withdrawn a school lesson comparing the plight of Palestinians to the American Revolution.

Officials in Washington are said to have withdrawn an assignment from a school curriculum on Wednesday because it was a “obvious example of unconscious bias” regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has taken a lesson plan from its K-12 Native American curriculum that compared the conflict between Israel and Palestinians to U.S. colonies and Native American struggles for freedom.

The curriculum notes, “Students will build a Timeline of Events that led up to either the Indian or American Fight for Independence.”

“If you want to find modern links, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a good place to start. Why do Palestinians wish to be free of Israel’s oppression? “Have their holy lands been returned to them?”

“Students evaluate the similarities between the efforts for independence of the Indian Nations, the US Colonies, and (if the teacher chooses) another contemporary conflict, such as the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,” according to the overarching “learning goal.”

According to Jonah Cohen of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA), who wrote for the Jewish News Syndicate, the “leading questions gave the children no choice but to perceive Israel as a colonial aggressor.”

The contentious topic of Palestinians losing their “holy homelands,” according to Seattle-based radio personality Jason Rantz, is “propaganda you’d read from terrorist organization Hamas.” It’s also not even close to being historically accurate.”

The OSPI verified in a statement to JNS that the assignment has been withdrawn.

In a response, the superintendent’s office said, “We share your concerns, and we have deleted that example from the lesson plan available online.”

“This is an obvious case of implicit bias, and we need to work together to eliminate it.

“OSPI is only entrusted with producing or managing curricula in a few areas of state legislation, and in each of those areas, ensuring that the materials are culturally responsive and unbiased is one of our top priorities.”

Superintendent Chris Reykdal said school was “absolutely unacceptable” for a question to urge pupils to relate settler and Native American challenges to the Israel-Palestinian conflict in this way, according to Rantz’s show on KTTH.

The curriculum has been online for about a decade, according to Reykdal, although it’s unclear how many teachers utilized it until it was taken down.

