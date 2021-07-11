Withdrawal from Afghanistan is a “crushing defeat,” according to Adam Kinzinger, who adds that “we may have to go back.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) expressed his displeasure with the scheduled departure of US soldiers from Afghanistan.

During his interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press Sunday, Kinzinger stated, “It’s a crushing setback, and I’m extremely sad about it.”

“The Taliban used to say, ‘America has the watches, but we have the time,’” the lawmaker explained. “I’m proud of the American people for sticking with our objective for 20 years; we needed to do it for a lot longer.”

“The Taliban have outlasted the United States’ will…

and it’s possible we’ll have to go back now,” he continued.

WATCH: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) calls the departure of US troops from Afghanistan a “crushing loss.” “The Taliban have outlasted the US will…,” says Rep. Kinzinger. We might have to return now.” pic.twitter.com/YQbD3looCU #MTP

11 July 2021 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress)

Kinzinger’s assessment of the situation echoed The Economist’s headline on Saturday, which described the war in Afghanistan as a “crushing failure,” since the Taliban has continued to make gains in the country without the presence of American troops.

President Joe Biden revealed plans to pull American forces out of Afghanistan in April, with an August 31 deadline, just before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Despite opposition and fears about rising Taliban activity as U.S. soldiers leave, Biden remained adamant about ending America’s involvement in the 20-year battle.

During a press conference on Thursday, Trump declared, “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of a different conclusion.”

Biden defended his viewpoint, claiming that remaining in Afghanistan any longer would bind America to the country eternally.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to establish a nation, and the Afghan people alone have the right and responsibility to select their own future and how they want to administer their country,” Biden stated.

According to The Economist, the Taliban now controls around half of Afghanistan, though it has yet to take control of any cities. Taliban fighters are purportedly seen tearing down the Afghan flag at the Islam Qala border crossing, according to a footage provided on Twitter by BBC journalist Kian Sharifi. This is a condensed version of the information.