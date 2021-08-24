With Trump’s endorsement, football legend Herschel Walker is running for a Senate seat in Georgia.

Herschel Walker, a former NFL great, has filed paperwork to run for the United States Senate seat in Georgia. Former Republican President Donald Trump has already endorsed him.

According to Reuters, Walker filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday to establish his campaign. He had only registered to vote in Georgia one day before, making the former Texas resident an official Georgia resident. He has yet to declare his candidacy.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if the famous Herschel Walker campaigned for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump wrote in a statement in March. He’d be unstoppable, just like he was during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He’s also a fantastic person. “Herschel, Herschel, Herschel!”

Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, presently holds the Senate seat that Walker is seeking. In a controversial 2020 election, Warnock narrowly defeated Republican former Senator Kelly Loeffler for the seat.

In the GOP primary, Walker will face at least three Republicans. State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, military veteran Kelvin King, and Navy SEAL vet Latham Saddler are among his Republican opponents. Walker has previously been chastised by Black for being out of touch with Georgia voters.

Walker’s campaign could be hampered by charges of domestic violence leveled by his ex-wife, Cindy Grossman.

According to the Associated Press, Grossman filed for divorce from Walker in 2001, citing Walker’s “physically violent and extremely threatening behavior.” Walker reportedly threatened to kill Grossman with a gun and issued death threats against her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, according to Grossman.

Trump and Walker have been buddies since they met in the early 1980s. Walker stated, “I’ve known Donald Trump for 37 years.” “And I don’t mean we just happened to run into each other now and then. I’m referring to a close personal friendship.”

In his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, Walker backed Trump. Walker also endorsed Loeffler for the Georgia Senate campaign in 2020.

At the University of Georgia, Walker was an All-American running back. In his junior year, he helped the team win a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was a member of the now-defunct United States Football League before joining the NFL in 1986 with the Dallas Cowboys.