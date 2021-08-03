With three more teenagers arrested, the number of teen carjackings in DC continues to rise.

The Carjacking Task Force of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., announced its newest arrests on Sunday for armed carjacking, armed robbery, and unlawful use of a vehicle.

The arrest of three unidentified teens is the latest in a trend of increasing juvenile carjackings in the city.

Males aged 13, 15, and 17 were arrested on Saturday, according to MPD. Two counts of armed carjacking and two counts of unlawful use of a vehicle were filed against the 15-year-old. The other two have yet to be charged, although they were both arrested for alleged armed carjacking, according to authorities. In addition, the 17-year-old is charged with armed robbery. The cases are being investigated, according to the police.

According to MPD, there has already been a 24 percent increase in motor vehicle theft this year compared to last, with over 2,000 cases registered. Last year’s figures were also concerning, so MPD formed a carjacking task team in February to combat the rise.

“Carjackings, auto thefts, and illegal use of vehicle charges in communities are on the rise in Washington, DC, as well as other major cities around the country,” police stated in a press release announcing the task force’s formation in February. “In order to combat these crimes, MPD assigned a special squad of detectives to this task force, tasked with addressing and reducing these offenses.

“The task force is led by the MPD, with cooperation from federal law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and ATF Washington Field Offices, as well as the US Attorney’s Office.”

The arrests of juveniles on Saturday were undertaken by the task force.

Not only have the task force’s officers witnessed an increase in carjackings, but they’ve also noted an increase in juvenile suspects.

Two teenagers made global headlines in March after they were accused of carjacking and killing 66-year-old Uber driver Mohammed Anwar. In June, the two pled guilty to second-degree murder.

NBC Washington reported in March that two 13-year-old boys and a 12-year-old kid were suspected of repeated carjackings in the area.

According to information received by the publication, 60 adolescents were arrested in D.C. for carjacking in 2020, up from 24 in 2019. According to 7News, 55 juveniles have been arrested in D.C. this year.