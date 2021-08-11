With three audits pending, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP absentee voting bills.

As three election audits are now pending in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers vetoed a series of absentee voting bills enacted by the state’s GOP.

Wisconsin Republicans have accepted one audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has ordered a secondary inquiry led by a former state Supreme Court justice, as well as her own “cyber-forensic” assessment of the 2020 election results, which includes subpoenaing election clerks in two counties for ballots and voting equipment.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed proposals that would have put new limitations on absentee ballots, which Republicans contend are vital to ensure fair elections. Democrats have been vocal in their opposition to the plan, which they see as voting suppression.

The Wisconsin legislation are part of a national conservative campaign to reform elections and voting after President Donald Trump was nearly defeated for a second term by Democrat Joe Biden. Evers’ veto came as Republicans in Texas got closer to forming a quorum to pass voting reforms that had been stalled due to Democratic exodus from the state.

Republicans in Wisconsin don’t have enough votes to overturn Evers’ veto. The law that was enacted in June received no Democratic backing.

In Wisconsin, Biden defeated Trump by slightly over 21,000 votes. Following the defeat, Trump and his associates filed a slew of state and federal lawsuits, all of which were dismissed.

Evers vetoed a bill that would have required most elderly and disabled persons who are indefinitely confined and unable to get to the polls on their own to provide photo ID in order to vote absentee. Rather than receiving a ballot automatically, such voters would have to apply for one each year. In addition, rather voting simply the first time, all absentee voters would have had to fill out extra paperwork and show identification each time they voted absentee.

Another bill would have prohibited local election officials from filling in missing information on the envelopes that voters use to return absentee ballots, a long-standing practice.

Partially recounts in the Democratic-leaning counties of Milwaukee and Dane, where Trump attempted but failed to reject thousands of absentee votes, verified Biden’s victory over Trump in Wisconsin. Trump attempted to have 5,500 absentee ballots thrown out by election clerks. This is a condensed version of the information.