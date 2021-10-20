With the use of a viral tape measure trick, a man is able to retrieve his AirPod from subway tracks.

After his AirPod dropped onto the rails of a subway platform, a New Yorker recounted the amazing approach he used to retrieve it.

Since it was posted to TikTok in August, Cesar Kuriyama’s clip, which shows him lowering a measuring tape with duct tape fastened on the end to the tracks, has received over 2.3 million views.

Since Apple debuted the wireless in-ear headphones in 2016, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been concerned about AirPods being dropped on subway lines. The MTA considering broadcasting a public service announcement in 2019 warning passengers not to remove their AirPods when exiting or entering trains.

“I flipped my hair, and my AirPod flew into the subway rails,” Kuriyama said in the video, which showed a solitary AirPod lying on the track.

It’s understandable that the New Yorker felt hesitant to merely throw away a set of third-generation AirPods, which cost roughly $179. Kuriyama makes his gadget and runs a practice run at home in the video, which is matched to the tune from Mission: Impossible.

The next day, after a train had departed the station, he attempted the retrieve for real. The mission was a success, but it was not without peril. Kuriyama leaned perilously close to the platform’s edge, even leaning over it at times, in order to grab the AirPod.

The Transportation Authority was considering issuing a public service announcement to alert passengers about such instances, according to The Wall Street Journal. The MTA maintenance supervisor Steven Dluginski told the Wall Street Journal that there was another uptick in summer 2019, likely as a result of the heat and humidity on train platforms making “the ears and palms of New Yorkers pretty sweaty.” According to the WSJ, the MTA received 18 requests for lost items on a single day, six of which were AirPods.

