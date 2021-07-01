With the new NIL, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne might become the first million-dollar college athlete.

This week, the NCAA made it possible for student athletes to earn off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The anticipated top earner right away is a sophomore gymnast on the Bayou, not a top football or basketball player.

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast from New Jersey, has 1.1 million Instagram followers, which is one site where athletes might possibly make money. When you add in her 3.9 million TikTok followers, she has a total of more than 5 million followers.

These two social media channels are just two of the many direct avenues via which sportsmen might profit under the new NIL restrictions.

College athletes can benefit from their names, photos, and likenesses under Louisiana state law. Athletes can have their social media activities endorsed. According to Blake Lawrence, the CEO of Opendorse, here’s an example of how much players may possibly make.

Up to $20 per follower on Instagram $3-4 per follower on TikTok For every 1,000 followers on Twitter, you’ll get $10. $4–$7 per follower on YouTube

Several athletes have began working as paid influencers with companies similar to Opendorse.

Dunne uses the handle “Livvy” on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.