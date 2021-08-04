With the COVID spike, a major Dallas suburb suggests ‘virtual learning’ once more.

Due to the spike of COVID-19 instances, a school district in one of Dallas’ largest suburbs is considering returning to remote learning for some children.

Frisco Independent School District (ISD) announced on Tuesday that it will offer an online learning option for pupils in kindergarten through sixth grade. This option will be offered during the first nine weeks of school, then “reevaluated and extended as necessary” until a vaccine for children under the age of 12 becomes available.

Because the vaccine is only available to children aged 12 and up, the virtual learning option is not available for students in grades 7-12.

Families who want to take advantage of the online learning option should apply by August 5. When the school year begins, there will be a two-day delay, but courses will resume on August 16.

Frisco ISD claimed that “expanding options for students through online and blended learning was a priority for the District prior to the epidemic and will continue to be a priority for the District in the future.” “As many families have discovered, online learning gives students more flexibility and choice, and some students prefer it for a variety of reasons.”

The district went on to say, “The District will continue to employ a range of methods to address the impact of COVID-19 on student learning and mental health.” “This includes investments in increased support for children’ social-emotional and behavioral needs, as well as the implementation of evidence-based interventions to remediate learning loss.”

Due to a set of House proposals that failed to pass through local government, Frisco ISD first informed parents that there would be no online school option.

Frisco ISD claimed that “expanding options for students through online and blended learning was a priority for the District prior to the epidemic and will continue to be a priority for the District in the future.” “As many families have discovered, online learning gives students more flexibility and choice, and some students prefer it for a variety of reasons.”

There have been 5,267 new confirmed cases, 34 fatalities, and 5,292 current hospitalizations, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas recently signed an executive order prohibiting local governments and state agencies from requiring masks or vaccines.

“No.

This is a condensed version of the information.