With only three weeks to the recall election, a Democrat joins the debate for the first time, but it isn’t Gavin Newsom.

For the first time, a Democrat will take the stage in the California gubernatorial recall debate on Wednesday night, but it will not be incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom.

On the recall election ballot, Kevin Paffrath is one of 46 candidates. Paffrath, who goes by the YouTube handle “Meet Kevin,” is a Democrat who is running for office as a financial educator and analyst. Along with three Republican recall candidates, he will take part in a Wednesday evening discussion in Sacramento organized by KCRA-TV and The San Francisco Chronicle.

During a Wednesday chat with This website, Paffrath remarked, “I’m honored that we were finally invited to a debate since we believe we’ve been somewhat sandbagged by the Republican debates.”

All three Republican candidates set to appear with Paffrath at the Wednesday debate—former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and state senator Kevin Kiley—have already debated.

With just over three weeks until the September 14 special election, the Wednesday debate will be the latest chance for a handful of contenders to answer questions about how they would lead California if Newsom is recalled and they are elected to replace him. If more than half of voters decide to remove Newsom, the candidate with the most votes will be named governor until the rest of Newsom’s term.

Newsom’s team has said the recall is a Republican-led operation pushed by “anti-vaxxers, Q-Anon conspiracy theorists, and anti-immigrant Trump supporters” in the months after the recall petition gained enough signatures to qualify for a ballot. While 24 of the recall candidates are Republicans, nine are Democrats, and the rest are third-party candidates or have declared no party preference.

Recent polls show that California voters are split on whether they want Newsom to be removed from office, but when pollsters asked which of the recall candidates respondents wanted to replace Newsom, Republicans overwhelmingly won. Since announcing his recall campaign last month, Larry Elder, a conservative radio broadcaster who has declined to participate in the recall debates thus far, has topped the Republican field in all surveys taken.

