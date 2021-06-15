With one week until the New York City Mayoral Primary, Andrew Yang is behind Eric Adams in the polls.

Andrew Yang has fallen behind in surveys with just one week till the Democratic primary election for mayor of New York City, while Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has surged ahead.

In the final round of voting, Adams edged out former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, according to the WNBC/Telemundo 47/POLITICO/Marist Poll.

The ranked-choice voting system allows voters to select their top five choices in order of preference. Candidates with the lowest ranking will be eliminated, and the winner will be the first candidate to receive more than 50% of the vote.

According to the poll, 24% said Adams was their first pick, 17% said Garcia was their first choice, 15% said Maya Wiley, former counsel to current Mayor Bill de Blasio, was their first pick, and 13% said Yang was their first choice.

Yang’s campaign secretary, Jake Sporn, responded to the recent polling by saying, “Eric Adams’ own super PAC just released a poll showing us within the margin of error, so if their internal polls are that close, you know we’re in excellent position to capitalize on Election Day, especially given the surge of new voters we’ve already seen in early voting.”

The poll found Adams winning by 12 points over Garcia in the 12th round of the ranked-choice system when it simulated the different rounds of the ranked-choice system (56 percent to 44 percent). “No contender gets within eight percentage points of Adams in any of the rankings going up to the final round,” according to the poll. Wiley, in particular, is still in contention until the penultimate round.”

Yang, who was a front-runner early in the race, garnered 15% of the vote in the ranked system’s early stages, but was eliminated in the 10th round after receiving 19%.

From June 3 to 9, the WNBC/Telemundo 47/POLITICO/Marist Poll polled 876 likely Democratic primary voters, with a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

Adams led the race in a separate survey issued last week by PIX11/Emerson College, although Wiley was close behind in second.

According to the poll, Adams was chosen by 23% of respondents as their first option in the race, while Wiley was chosen by 17%.