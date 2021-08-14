With one month until the California recall election, Gavin Newsom is fighting for his seat.

With one month until voters decide whether to keep California Governor Gavin Newsom in office for the rest of his term or elect a new state leader, the Democrat is fighting to keep his position.

California voters have already started getting sample ballots for the recall election, which is set for September 14. All California voters will receive mail-in ballots with two questions on them: the first will ask if they want Newsom to be removed from office, and the second will ask if they want him to stay in office.

If more than 50% of voters decide to recall Newsom, the second question, which lists 46 candidates who qualified for the recall ballot, will determine who will be the next governor of California, with the candidate receiving the most votes ascending to the position.

While Newsom’s campaign has urged Democrats to ignore the recall ballot’s second question, state election officials have reminded voters that they can reply to both questions regardless of whether they want to keep Newsom in office.

The fact that this is only the second gubernatorial recall election in the state’s history contributes to voter apprehension ahead of the special election. The first resulted in the defeat of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003. He was succeeded by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ran with more than 100 other candidates on the recall ballot and earned more than 48 percent of the vote.

Democratic strategists told This website earlier this year that they didn’t think Newsom would lose a recall election. While Newsom, like all other state leaders, has had to navigate his administration during a global epidemic, a former Davis adviser said the reasons that led to the recall in 2003 were unique to Davis’ time in office.

Recall proponents, on the other hand, have said that while limits imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 drove their efforts to get the recall petition on the ballot, their grievances with Newsom go beyond the pandemic. Several Republican candidates vying to succeed Newsom have highlighted the state’s homeless population, wildfire concerns, and current drought conditions as important factors in the race for governor.

