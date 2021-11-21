With Kamala Harris’ approval dwindling, Pete Buttigieg rejects the ‘Rivalry’ narrative.

As her poll numbers have plummeted and some have suggested that he would run for president again in 2024, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has dismissed the notion that he and Vice President Kamala Harris have a rivalry.

President Joe Biden has stated publicly that he intends to seek re-election to a second term in the White House, but given his age and low approval rating, some observers believe he will step down and enable another Democratic contender to run in his place. Although Harris would be many people’s first pick for vice president, her poll numbers are even worse than Biden’s, prompting speculation about a Buttigieg campaign.

Any rumors of internal conflicts inside the administration have been openly denied by the White House, Harris, and now Buttigieg. During a Sunday appearance with NBC News’ Meet the Press, the transportation secretary was asked about the issue.

“Every time something is written on Vice President Kamala Harris’ political position, your name appears in every story. Has the fact that there appears to be a rivalry forming between you and the vice president impacted your connection with him in any way?” Buttigieg was questioned by anchor Chuck Todd.

Buttigieg sneered at the idea. “No, since she and I are part of a team that is focused on what the pundits are obsessed over. We’re too preoccupied with our work, “He retorted.

“There’s no room to get caught up in the parlor games,” the Biden administration official said, adding that he’s “glad to be part of the Biden-Harris team.”

Biden began his administration with a public approval rating of more than 50% in the United States. As a result of a series of problems that have afflicted his government over the last year, his approval rating has plunged. The current average of recent surveys from FiveThirtyEight reveals that 42.5 percent of Americans approve of the president.

In the meantime, Harris’s approval rating has plummeted even further. The vice president’s average approval rating was north of 55 percent as of April, according to FiveThirtyEight. That figure has plummeted. This is a condensed version of the information.