With its retro terminal, JFK Airport transports you to the 1960s.

A famous web video has highlighted a 1960s airport that has been preserved in the shape of a hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

If they miss their flight, @michelenp’s video urged over 170,000 viewers to “hang out at this 1960s themed hotel at JFK.” But the venue is more than just 1960s themed; it feels like you’re stepping through a time warp, right down to the smallest detail.

She explained, “They’ve turned this ancient TWA station into a fun hotel/bar/restaurant.” It’s the TWA Hotel, a 512-room hotel that repurposed the legendary TWA Flight Center and opened in 2019. The terminal was originally planned by Eero Saarinen, a neo-futuristic architect famed for his work.

The scenes appear like something out of a movie, with red and white décor—some of which is original—flying in style in the 1960s. The Sunken Lounge, which was previously the terminal’s lounge but is now a bar, was first shown by @Michelenp.

The hotel is packed with relics from the past; in 1965, the lounge welcomed throngs of shouting fans gathering to watch The Beatles arrive in America. Fans of The CW’s The Carrie Diaries may know it from the finale wedding, which was filmed in the Sunken Lounge and was set in the terminal in the 1980s.

The lounge has a view of “Connie,” a repurposed 1960s jet sitting on the tarmac, as shown in the video. On 2018, the hotel bought the decrepit Connie N8083H and transformed it into a cocktail bar where guests can relax in the plane as if they were 1960s passengers.

@michelenp brought viewers of the film to one of the exhibit places in the terminal, which showcases 37 entire TWA costumes from 1945 to 2001. The New-York Historical Society curated the hotel's various displays, which are free and open to the public at all times.

The TikTok user presented the room-sized Twister board near the conclusion, which could be the most eye-catching portion of it all. The hotel has a Twister Room where guests can relax.