With his latest $4.1 billion donation, Warren Buffett has donated half of his net worth.

With his latest $4.1 billion commitment to five nonprofits, Warren Buffett has now donated 99 percent of his net assets.

“Today is a watershed moment for me,” Buffett stated in a statement released on Wednesday. “I vowed in 2006 to give away all of my Berkshire Hathaway shares — more than 99 percent of my net worth — to charity. I’m halfway there with today’s $4.1 billion distribution.”

The 90-year-old vowed fifteen years ago to give away all of his shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation through annual gifts.

He had 474,998 Berkshire A shares at the time. He now owns 238,624 shares worth almost $100 billion, according to his last donation. Buffett owns approximately 40% of Berkshire’s Class A shares, making him the company’s largest shareholder.

“I have a positive outlook. Despite the fact that skeptics abound — as they have throughout my life — America’s best days are undoubtedly ahead,” Buffett stated. “Philanthropy will continue to bring together human capital and financial resources. Business and government will follow suit. Each force has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. They will make the planet a better — a much better — place for future generations if they work together.”

On Wednesday, Buffett also announced that he will resign as the trustee at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s,” Buffett said.

He continued, “The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals.”

His resignation comes less than two months after Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and his wife, Melinda, announced their divorce.

In May, the couple said although they were splitting up after 27 years, they would continue to work together on their philanthropic efforts.

