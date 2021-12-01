With Charlie Baker withdrawing from the Massachusetts governorship race in 2022, Democrats have a’remarkable chance.’

Governor Charlie Baker’s withdrawal from the 2022 contest has formally opened the door for Democrats to take control of the state’s top job.

Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced on Wednesday that they will not run for reelection in the November midterm elections, citing “very tough decisions.”

“The focus of the coming year should be on recovery, not politics,” they said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of this magnificent state, and we will do everything we can between now and the end of 2022 to make it a success.” Baker is one of the few prominent Republicans left in a state that is mostly Democratic. Democrats have control of the Attorney General’s and Secretary of State’s offices, as well as both legislative chambers. In Massachusetts, registered Democrats exceed Republican voters by more than 2-to-1.

Jesse Rhodes, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told The Washington Newsday, “Democrats have a tremendous chance in this future campaign.” “In gubernatorial elections, Democrats have a natural edge.” State Senator Sonia Chang-Daz, former state Senator Benjamin Downing, and Harvard professor Danielle Allen are the three Democrats who have already entered the governor’s campaign.

Attorney General Maura Healey of Massachusetts is another possible candidate. She hasn’t announced a campaign yet, although she has previously stated that she is considering running.

Former Massachusetts state Representative Geoff Diehl is the only Republican contender who has announced a gubernatorial run so far.

According to Rhodes, Baker’s choice not to seek reelection was surprising, but Polito’s decision not to run for his seat was even more so.

“It’s somewhat shocking,” the professor added, “since there isn’t a clear Republican with statewide prominence who might come forward and fill those shoes at this time.”

Baker is popular in Massachusetts, according to polls, thanks to the fact that he is well regarded by Democrats.

Baker’s support rating among Massachusetts Democrats has consistently been higher than that among registered Republicans. His lowest level of popularity came from his own party, according to a recent UMass Amherst poll: only 41% of GOP voters approved of him, compared to 65% of Democrats.

During this time, Baker solidified his position as a moderate Republican. This is a condensed version of the information.