With bookmakers, Donald Trump is the favorite to win the 2024 election.

Two major bookies have positioned Donald Trump as the favorite to win the 2024 election for the first time since before the November 2020 presidential election.

Trump is 11-4 to win, with incumbent Joe Biden at 13-4 and Vice President Kamala Harris at 5-1, according to BetOnline.

With odds of 10-1, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lags Harris, with Pete Buttigieg at 16-1, Nikki Haley at 18-1, and Mike Pence at 20-1.

BetOnline, based in Panama, placed odds of 33-1 on Trump winning the 2024 election shortly after his November setback. In January of this year, that number had dropped to 12-1.

“Biden’s approval rating is dropping, and it appears less probable than ever that he will be able to get his plan through Congress,” said Paul Krishnamurty, a political oddsmaker at BetOnline. “A loss in the midterm elections (70 percent certain) would further bind his hands and set the stage for a tense couple of years beyond 2022. It’s difficult to imagine his brand being as powerful a second time. It may seem counterintuitive to run again at the age of 81.

“Meanwhile, Harris isn’t making an impression as VP or a viable alternative. As a result, the Democrats appear to be in a bad position in 2024 “Added he.

“While Trump may still be indicted, the longer authorities wait, the more politically motivated the investigation would appear to be and the more likely it will become bogged down in court wrangling. It’s also unclear whether the Commission appointed on January 6 will deliver. It’s possible that the effect may ‘detoxify’ Trump and the issue.

“Finally, there appears to be no real challenger to Trump. Liz Cheney appears to be on the verge of losing in Wyoming, which may prevent others from challenging him. Trump appears to have a lock on the nomination. However, like most recent presidential elections, 2024 is likely to be a tossup.” Trump is an even-money (1-1) favorite to represent the Republican Party in 2024, according to the bookmaker.

For the first time since the November election, Betfred has given Trump the winning odds.

In 2024, the Republican is now a 4-1 favorite, while Biden’s odds have slipped to 9-2.

When Biden won the election, Betfred gave him 4-1 odds to win again in 2024, whereas Trump was given 7-1 odds.

