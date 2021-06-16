With an agreement to revise NATO’s plan, Biden turns the heat on Russia’s “aggressive policies.”

As the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders prepare to discuss revising its strategic concept, President Joe Biden will consult with US allies on Russia’s “aggressive policies” as well as issues surrounding China.

Biden hopes to use Monday’s NATO summit in Brussels to emphasize the United States’ “ironclad commitment” to NATO’s Strategic Concept Article 5, which states that “an attack on one is an attack on all and will be met with a collective response.” As NATO leaders seek to revise the document for the first time in years, Biden will argue that a new framework is needed to deal with the world’s “evolving strategic environment,” which includes Russia’s “aggressive policies and actions; challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China to our collective security, prosperity, and values. ”

The White House announced on Sunday that NATO allies will commit to new military concepts and strategies to strengthen the 30-nation alliance’s deterrence and defense posture in order to “meet threats from Russia and elsewhere,” while also keeping an eye on Russian deployments in and around Ukraine.

NATO leaders are also expected to agree to update the alliance’s strategic concept to include cybersecurity and cyber-attacks, as well as climate change. President Vladimir Putin said that relations between Russia and the United States are at an all-time low while praising Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump.

In an interview with NBC, Putin called Trump an “extraordinary individual, talented individual,” while Biden is “radically different” because he has spent “virtually his entire adulthood” in politics.

In the past, Biden has clashed with Putin, calling him a “killer” during an interview with ABC in March and claiming that his Russian counterpart would “pay the price” for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election. Following his meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels, Biden is scheduled to meet with Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. In Brussels, President Trump will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg told reporters on Friday that NATO’s strategic concept, which hasn’t been updated since 2010, needs to be updated.

