With a viral video about a microchip, a woman unintentionally spreads vaccine misinformation.

After consumers took a video jokingly implying that a pet microchip scanner might identify a COVID vaccine seriously, it unwittingly propagated disinformation.

The video was first posted by TikTok user jasmine 0708, and it showed a coworker scanning another coworker’s arm, with the result, predictably, “No ID found.”

The woman urged her to scan her vaccinated arm, saying, “Now here’s my vaccinated arm.” When they scan her other arm, the scanner detects a chip and displays its ID. One woman looked surprised, her hand covering her mouth.

“You guys plainly don’t know what a joke is,” the TikTok user wrote in a comment, confirming that the entire video was a prank. [Under the sleeve] is clearly a dog chip. Take a look at yourself.”

“For the record, liking and commenting on my TikTok is one thing, but contacting me when I’m at work is absurd. She wrote, “You folks believe everything on the internet.”

The video has received over one million likes, and while the comic element was clear to some, many people believed it. One user remarked, “That’s why I’ve never had the COVID [vaccine]and will never accept the shots.”

“It had been their plan for quite some time. What is going to happen in the future is very sad,” said another.

The video was then shared across several social media networks, with no cautions concerning its veracity. At the end of June, an Instagram account called “timetoawake,” which has over 28,000 followers, uploaded the video with the caption “thoughts on this?”

In a pop-up banner, Instagram said the video had “missing context” and that “independent fact-checkers warn disinformation in this post could mislead people.”

People believed it despite the warning, with one follower writing: “Should have listened to your conspiracy theorist buddies. We attempted to tell you that they were going to chip you.”

Since the onset of the epidemic, conspiracy theories have abound about the COVID vaccines, with many speculating about the presence of microchips in the vaccines and pointing fingers at Microsoft founder Bill Gates, whose foundation has generously donated to the quest to find a vaccine.

Such notions have been repeatedly refuted. This is a condensed version of the information.