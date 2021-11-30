With a truck stuffed with parcels, a FedEx employee reveals the aftermath of Black Friday.

In the days following Black Friday, a FedEx driver highlighted how different their delivery vehicles appear.

The delivery drivers are the ones who see the most difference as clients wait for the many reduced things they ordered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Roger Ruiz, a FedEx delivery driver and TikTok user, tweeted footage of his delivery van’s interior two days ago, writing: “After Thanksgiving, a FedEx truck looks like this. Please do your shopping in person.” The footage shows boxed products heaped on top of one another in the back of the truck, taking up the majority of the area. Ruiz hardly had enough room to move to the other end of the truck.

Ruiz stated in a reply that he hadn’t finished loading the deliveries yet and that he actually had 235.

“F*** work,” he captioned the video, “but I’ll see y’all tomorrow.”

With over 250,000 views, many people used the chance to think about the delivery workers who were juggling a lengthy list of Black Friday orders, while some even apologized for their own large deliveries.

#Christmas #Thanksgiving #FedEx Roger Ruiz's original sound One TikTok user said, "You make my life and the lives of so many others so much easier."

One person said, “I used to be a delivery driver, and all these people in the comments certainly have never worked those 70+ hour weeks to get everything delivered.”

A shop worker, meanwhile, shared similar anxiety in the run-up to Black Friday, writing: “I know how you feel because I work in retail. It’s stressful for us as well. But I’m sure your vehicles will get larger and fuller every year.” Others, on the other hand, felt that the number of deliveries shown was insignificant in relation to other experiences: “FedEx is where I work. That vehicle isn’t even close to being filled. There’s plenty of room on the shelves, I think “remarked one user.

Despite the fact that Ruiz’s deliveries were significantly greater than usual, internet spending on Black Friday this year was actually down than last year. According to Adobe Analytics, online buyers spent $8.9 billion this year, slightly less than the $9 billion forecast for 2020.

