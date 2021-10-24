With a Subway-themed wedding, the couple celebrates their first date at the restaurant where they met.

On December 8, 2017, Julie Bushart and Zack Williams met at a Subway restaurant on Five Mile Road in Livonia, Michigan. According to Bushart’s account on the couple’s wedding website, she was out shopping with her mother for her birthday when they decided to stop by Subway for lunch and noticed Williams in line ahead of them.

Bushart’s mother played matchmaker, chasing Williams down in the parking lot as he was leaving to give him her daughter’s number.

“Mom and I devised a great plan for her to track him down in the parking lot and hand over my number, which was scribbled on our receipt.” “I never saw my mother move so quickly as when he got up to leave,” Bushart wrote.

“She caught up to him and gave him my number before he got into his car (while I watch from inside, horrified).” After a half-hour wait, he called me, and the rest is history.” She went on to say that she and Williams both feel fate brought them together that day. Williams, who works in construction management, contacted Subway ahead of their wedding to thank the firm for its part in their love story.

Subway responded positively and expressed an interest in planning something special for the bride and groom on their wedding day. The couple returned to the same Subway where they first met for a Subway-themed wedding photograph, posing with sandwiches next to a Subway convertible, after their wedding on Saturday.

Subway also provided a late-night snack table with sandwiches and cookies for the couple’s reception attendees.

Bushart, a project manager at an advertising firm, told The Washington Newsday, “We are utterly blown away and immensely thankful for Subway’s kindness in offering a Subway-themed photoshoot at the identical Subway where Zack and I met on our wedding day.” “They had a Subway-wrapped convertible ready for us to shoot some shots in style and cheer each other up with Subway sandwiches,” says the narrator. During the shoot, she and her husband had a “amazing blast,” she claimed.

