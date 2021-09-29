With a raw chicken trap, an alligator was lured from a residential pond.

An alligator in Georgia was adamant about not leaving its home in a private pond. That is, until an officer with raw chicken arrived.

The alligator in issue was discovered in a pond on a “newly purchased property” in Bibb County, Georgia, according to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowners wanted the alligator removed from the property because it was a danger to their “young children,” but it “refused to come out of the water.”

So the sheriff’s office dispatched animal enforcement officer Rebecca Galeazzo, who lured the gator out of the pond and into a dog trap using raw chicken. The “small guy” was subsequently moved and released onto land owned by an animal physiology doctor, where it will remain “away from humans.”

The gator is seen standing in the trap with its jaws spread wide, seemingly smiling, according to a photo attached to the social media post. The uncooked chicken hangs from the top of the cage behind the gator.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gator was not harmed during the removal and relocation process.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the state of Georgia has between 200,000 and 250,000 alligators (DNR).

The DNR established a statewide alligator nuisance program in 1989, allowing authorized trappers to remove gators from inhabited areas. Gators in Georgia are considered a nuisance if they are outside of their natural area, have been fed by humans either intentionally or unintentionally, or have gotten “so acclimated to humans that they no longer walk away from humans or become violent.”

Fortunately, alligator-human conflict is uncommon throughout the state. There were just nine confirmed alligator attacks on people between 1980 and May 2007, according to the DNR.

Even yet, the sight of an alligator sends shivers down one’s spine.

Galeazzo’s “nerves of steel” were complimented by commenters.

“Oh! One responder stated, “My y’all better not ever let officer Rebecca go.” “Hooo lawd, she’s got steel nerves.”

Another shouted, “That Rebecca is like Bibb County’s Bindi Irwin.” “You go, gal!”

Another local remarked, “Our WONDER WOMAN accomplished it again, yay for cop Galeazzo.”

