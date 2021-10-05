With a pole dancing skeleton display, a woman declares that her neighbor has won Halloween.

With Halloween approaching, now is the time to carve your pumpkin and decorate your home, if you haven’t done so already.

Traditional Halloween decorations include cobwebs, spiders, bugs, Jack-O-Lanterns, ghosts, and frightening shadows, but it’s safe to say you’ve never seen bones like these.

One woman, Kaila Darcel, believes her neighbor’s house has “won Halloween.” Darcel, from Chicago, posted a video of her neighbor’s porch on her TikTok account, @kailadoscope, on Monday.

The beautiful residence has a staircase leading up to the front door that is flanked by pillars that have been updated. A gilded skeleton in various risqué poses adorns each pillar, replete with pink wigs.

The video is set to Cardi B’s big track WAP, which features Megan Thee Stallion, and the mounds of bones are supposed to be executing their best stripper movements.

The right-hand skeleton is upside down, while the left-hand skeleton is straddling the column. Upon closer inspection, threads of apparently phony money can be seen running down each side of the door.

But that’s not all: as the camera pans over to the lawn, a trio of skeleton customers dressed in baseball caps and helmets enjoy the performance.

One sits in a chair, while the other two stand with their mouths open, holding cups and throwing money at the golden skeletons.

“My neighbor won Halloween!” read the captions on the television. They were the ones who made it rain.”

The video has been seen 1.2 million times, with thousands of people commenting on the decor. Aceangee, who claimed to be the homeowner, commented on the video, stating, “Hey, that’s my house!” Thank you for your support and kind words.”

No checks, only cash #poledancers #fyp #halloween #spookseason #poledance #exteriordesign #halloween2021 #halloweendecor #halloweeninspo #poledancers #fyp #halloween #spookseason #poledance #poledance #exteriordesign Cardi B – WAP (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

“The mastermind herself has entered the chat,” Darcel responds.

“I’m going to get the Kmart skeletons and do this to my house,” Mary Rose Bell wrote, clearly inspired.

“If they don’t give out chocolate coins, I’ll be quite disappointed,” Maggie1997_ joked.

K Cherin stated, “Halloween 2021 is going to be ignited.”

“I adore that the stripper skeletons are golden,” Astrid exclaimed.

This is a concise synopsis, as provided by Shmattered420: