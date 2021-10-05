With a list of ingredients for Twinkies, a doctor is combating COVID vaccine misinformation.

Doctors have tried a number of approaches to counteract rejection and disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, including one who offers patients a list of ingredients for Twinkies so they may compare it to vaccine components.

When patients inform Dr. Vincent Shaw in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that they don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t know what’s going into their bodies, he looks up the chemical list for Twinkies.

Shaw advises, “Look at the back of the package.” “Tell me you know how to pronounce anything on the package’s back. Despite having a chemical degree, I have no idea what that is.”

He uses the analogy to remind patients that many everyday products have harmless chemicals that the majority of people are unaware of, therefore fears about the COVID-19 vaccine’s components are unjustified.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Such interactions have been all-too-common among medical professionals who have grown tired of COVID-19 denial and disinformation, which has made treating unvaccinated patients during the delta-driven spike aggravating.

The Associated Press asked doctors around the country to describe the kinds of misinformation and denial they encounter on a daily basis, as well as how they deal with it.

Here’s what happened to them:

‘Just quit looking at Facebook,’ says a Louisiana doctor.

Patients frequently tell Shaw that they haven’t done enough research on the immunizations. He assures them that the vaccine developers have done their due diligence.

Then there are the outlandish theories: “They’re putting a tracker in my head, and it’s making me magnetic.”

People who become sick with minor illnesses claim to have built-in immunity. He informs them, “No, you’re not a Superman or Superwoman.”

One of the major difficulties, he said, is social media, as illustrated by the many patients who say they decided not to get vaccinated because of what they saw on Facebook.

“I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no ‘No, no,’ I say, shaking my head. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no Stop looking at Facebook, just stop looking at Facebook.’

ER DOCTOR IN DALLAS: Perplexed as to why he’s ‘lost all credibility’ with anti-vaccine patients.

Patients have expressed concern about vaccine side effects to Dr. Stu Coffman. They have misgivings about the regulatory approval procedure and claim that the vaccine will affect their fertility. This is a condensed version of the information.