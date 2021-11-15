With a ‘Coming Out of the Closet’ remark, Greg Abbott congratulates Ryan Guillen on his party flip.

Representative Ryan Guillen of Texas announced on Monday that he is leaving the Democratic Party and joining the Republican Party.

Guillen, a member of the state’s House of Representatives for nearly two decades, said his beliefs are “no longer in step” with the Democratic Party. In a news release issued Monday, he observed that while he won reelection by 17 points as a Democrat last year, former President Donald Trump won his district by more than ten points.

Guillen stated that he intends to compete for reelection in the 2022 election cycle as a Republican.

“Throughout my entire life, I’ve had a strong desire to