With a 312 percent increase in 14 days, South Dakota leads the United States in COVID case increases.

According to The New York Times COVID tracker, South Dakota has witnessed a 312 percent surge in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, nearly double the rate of the second most infectious state, West Virginia.

Every day, the state sees an average of 221 new cases and 118 hospitalizations. In the state that has refused to adopt indoor mask laws, 48% of people have been vaccinated.

South Dakota’s soaring rates come little over a week after the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated 525,000 people to the state. Concerts, parties, bike displays, and bar crawls were all part of the festival, which brought in an estimated $800 million for the state. Last year’s rally was dubbed a “super spreader event” because it resulted in an almost 200 percent increase in the two-week case average in South Dakota.

Despite the increase in cases, Republican Governor Kristi Noem told the Associated Press that she has no plans to increase vaccine messaging. When asked about issuing mask mandates, Noem told the Associated Press that such acts fall beyond the governor’s realm of authority.

She told the Associated Press that any governor who implemented a stronger mitigating step would be breaking their oath to the Constitution. “Any governor who shuts down a business might be sued for stealing that business.”

If former President Donald Trump declines to run for re-election in 2024, some view Noem as a possible candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. While she told the Associated Press that she has no plans to run for anything other than governor, she drew large crowds at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Iowa with her anti-regulatory message and received national attention for her hands-off approach to the pandemic.

Noem has hailed the state’s drop-off in cases following the 2020 Sturgis Rally increase as a success. That predicament, combined with her anti-regulatory rhetoric, hasn’t deterred her from entirely rejecting immunization attempts. In March, Noem published a video thanking Trump for directing the vaccine’s development, saying that the state will instead “trust our people to do the right thing” rather than rely on “heavy hand” government mandates.

Noem, on the other hand, has doubled down on her hands-off policy since this video. Vaccination is still unpopular with some members of the Republican Party, with Trump being booed at a rally. This is a condensed version of the information.