With 94 years on the job, a 101-year-old fisherwoman is Maine’s oldest lobster-catcher.

Lobster fishing is a physically hard career that is also one of the most dangerous in the country. Those factors haven’t deterred Virginia Oliver, a 101-year-old fisherwoman who has been practicing her craft since she was a youngster.

Lobster fishing is “a hazardous occupation that has resulted in drownings through entrapment in trap line and being hauled overboard,” according to a booklet released by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The organization goes on to say that commercial fishing as a whole is notorious for its hazardous conditions, which are caused by “fishing gear, exhaustion, and environmental conditions,” which “all contribute to the industry’s high number of fatalities.”

The job’s hard pace is highlighted in a 2013 Insider article of lobster fisherman Craig Stewart and sternman Tim Lovett, who explain that their workweek starts at 4:30 a.m.

Despite the fact that he is decades over retirement age, Oliver has no plans to slow down. According to CBS News, the Rockland, Maine-based fisherwoman catches lobsters three times a week with her son, Max, from May to November.

Oliver began lobster fishing when she was seven or eight years old, according to numerous media stories. According to the Associated Press, she would join her father, a lobster vendor, as he worked.

She’s been doing it on and off ever since, and she’s considered to be the state’s, if not the world’s, oldest licensed lobster fisherwoman. “I’ve been doing it my whole life, so I might as well keep doing it,” Oliver told the Associated Press.

Despite the fact that she works with her son, Oliver is the captain of her boat. The boat, known as the “Virginia,” originally belonged to her late husband.

She expects her kid to meet the same high standards she does, including never missing a day of work. “No. “I’m not going to put up with it,” Oliver told CBS.

Max Oliver noted that if he ever mentioned retirement to his mother, she would say, “You better have something wrong with you.”

“She never gives up,” Max remarked. When asked when she plans to retire, Oliver informed the news organization, “When I die.”

