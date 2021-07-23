With 80 percent of players vaccinated against COVID, most NFL teams have achieved herd immunity.

According to the Associated Press, most NFL clubs have achieved herd immunity, with 80 percent of players completely or partially vaccinated. Nine clubs have 90 percent of their players in the process of getting immunized, which is even higher.

According to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical officer, practically all Tier 1 and 2 team staff who contact directly with the athletes have now been vaccinated. According to the Associated Press, five of the league’s teams have less than 70% of their players fully or partially vaccinated, but Sills expects that number will rise once training camps begin.

“I believe we have gotten off to a great start,” Sills remarked. “Those figures are significantly higher than what we observe in the general population.”

Vaccination advocates among the league’s players and coaches, along with other educational tools, “affected a lot of guys,” according to Sills.

“I believe there is still a lot of positive momentum. The numbers are changing on a daily basis, and I believe they will continue to rise,” Sills added.

“What matters is that people have access to the most up-to-date information. Let’s not rely on Instagram or Facebook posts for information. “Let’s attempt to get some input from the most credible experts,” Sills added. “You can’t just yell someone into believing here; you have to have serious dialogues. What we can do is convey the facts and make certain that all medical facts are included.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a message to the 32 teams on Thursday, warning that a COVID-19 epidemic caused by nonvaccinated players might result in regular-season games being forfeited.

Because of the flexibility built in, games will not be postponed to avoid roster issues, according to Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer. COVID-19 replacement players; expanded practice squads to 16 players; a three-week minimum stay on injured reserve instead of six weeks; no limit on activating players from IR.

That means 272 games can be held on time and in a safe and responsible manner within 18 weeks, she said.

“Flexibility and adaptability will continue to be important,” Aponte said, stressing that Goodell’s memo was evaluated by people in various NFL roles. “We intend to play the entire game. This is a condensed version of the information.