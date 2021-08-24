With 1 million acres already burned, California is bracing for a record-breaking wildfire season.

After active fires have scorched over 1 million acres across California, officials in Los Angeles are warning citizens to prepare for wildfire season.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas, and City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez talked on Monday about the start of wildfire season and the ongoing wildfires in the state.

At the press conference, Garcetti remarked, “Fire season is here, and that means we all have a responsibility to play.” “We’re seeing more of the components that spark and maintain wildfires this year: high temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds.”

“There is no doubt how terrible and frightening wildfires are,” Garcetti said, “which is why we all need to be prepared this fire season and individually play a role in protecting our families and our city.”

Garcetti went on to ask citizens of Los Angeles to help reduce wildfire risk by cleaning brush around their homes. “Now that fires are year-round as well, this should be a year-round enterprise,” he said.

Residents should also digitize essential documents and create a “family plan” for evacuation orders, according to the mayor.

The wildfire season in Southern California generally starts in October and lasts until December, but the northern half of the state is already dealing with a number of active fires.

“Northern California has many huge brush fires burning,” Terrazas said during the press conference. In fact, this year’s fire season is exceeding last year’s record-breaking season, which saw over 4 million acres burned.”

“As a result, it is now more important than ever that the residents of Southern California become prepared for wildfires,” he continued. We’re dealing with a big brush fire season once again this summer, but the pinnacle of our Southern California brush fire season is still to come—in November and December.”

During the news conference, Captain Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said that California is “on track to surpass that record” established in 2020, when over 4 million acres were destroyed.

As Terrazas pointed out, there have been multiple active wildfires in Northern California. According to data from the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 11 active wildfires in California that have burned 1,309,959 acres.

