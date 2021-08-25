Wisconsin Republicans’ 2020 election investigation might cost nine times as much as state contracts.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus told the Associated Press that the Wisconsin GOP’s investigation into the 2020 presidential race might cost taxpayers more than nine times more than the original state contracts signed earlier this summer for the study.

While talking on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former senior strategist, Priebus, who used to lead the state GOP, discussed the investigation’s increased cost. In 2017, Priebus, who also served as the previous president’s chief of staff, estimated that the investigation would cost “approximately $680,000, at least to begin.”

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was to be paid $44,000 for a four-month probe of the 2020 election results, according to the Associated Press. In the state, President Joe Biden garnered about 21,000 votes.

Three investigators were to be hired and paid a total of $9,600. According to the Associated Press, one wasn’t actually employed, while the others dropped out of the investigation in July.

Priebus did not indicate whether the $680,000 would come from taxpayers, gifts, or both when speaking with Bannon.

Vos, a personal friend of Priebus’, met with Trump at a rally in Alabama on Saturday and promised to keep him informed about the inquiry.

Priebus, Vos, and Gableman did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Last week, Gableman drove to South Dakota for an event hosted by MyPillow executive Mike Lindell, which featured conspiracy theorists. He had already visited Arizona to speak with persons involved in a heavily criticized election audit.

Democrats and other critics of Gableman’s probe have suggested that he spend his time in Wisconsin speaking with election officials and others who have firsthand knowledge of how the state’s elections are conducted.

Gableman stated that a comprehensive inquiry into Wisconsin’s election was necessary, but that the goal was not to invalidate the results. Republicans passed a series of bills that would toughen absentee voting rules, all of which were vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Biden’s victory has withstood recounts in two counties and multiple state and federal lawsuits, but Republicans passed a series of bills that would toughen absentee voting rules, all of which were vetoed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Gableman is leading one of numerous investigations around the state.

