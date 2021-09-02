Winds, rain, and a tornado watch have been issued for New York as a result of Hurricane Ida’s remnants.

Hurricane Ida has made its way from New Orleans to New York City. Ida’s remnants arrived in New York City on Wednesday night, just 72 hours after wreaking havoc on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.

The storm that swept through the Tennessee Valley and the Appalachian Trail finally made its way to the United States’ East Coast, spawning tornadoes in Annapolis, Maryland, and Philadelphia before passing through New York City. In New York City, the rain has been so terrible that automobiles and people have been reported to be caught in the water.

#BREAKING On Bronx River Pkwy and Westchester Avenue, at least a dozen cars are submerged. People are stranded and fleeing for their lives. pic.twitter.com/Ux3dERkHRh #abc7ny

September 2, 2021 — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7)

The U.S. Open tennis competition was delayed in Flushing Meadows on Wednesday night due to floods.

This comes after the city has already had its second wettest summer on record, courtesy to Tropical Storm Elsa and Tropical Storm Henri, which have already wreaked havoc on the city. Henri had only been in New York City for nine days. Ida is back for the third time this summer.

In case you’re keeping track, Florida has only been hit by one tropical storm in 2021: Tropical Storm Elsa in June.

Dealing with tropical storms is a rare occurrence for New Yorkers. Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City has advised residents to stay home and avoid any areas that may be dangerous in the coming hours.

“Turn around and go back if you’re about to go. “Get to safety immediately, it’s just an astounding quantity of rain,” de Blasio told anchor Cheryl Wills on “NY1 Live At Ten.” “This is a lot of pressure.”

A tornado watch is in effect for the city until 1 a.m. local time. At 9:30 p.m., a tornado warning was lifted. The city is also still under a flash flood warning, which indicates that if the rain continues, flood waters could become extremely dangerous in a short period of time.

Last week, the hurricane formed in the Caribbean Sea and became a Category 1 storm as it went into Cuba on Friday. Even after entering the Gulf of Mexico, it remained a Cat 1 hurricane until Saturday night, when it became a Category 2 storm.